Cow vigilante group booked for robbing ice cream truck too in Doddaballapur

September 26, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cow vigilante group allegedly belonging to Sri Rama Sene, arrested for assaulting drivers of multiple beef transporting vehicles and setting one of the vehicles on fire in the early hours of Sunday in Doddaballapur, have now been booked for assaulting an ice cream truck driver and robbing ₹89,800 from him. They had robbed the ice cream truck driver on the same stretch of the road hours before they vandalised vehicles carrying beef.

Based on the complaint filed by Kishan Lal Jat, 19, from Kishan Lal Jat Krishna Ice Cream Factory from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the police charged the accused, identified as Manjunath Naik, Devaraju, Punith, Pavan for dacoity, rioting, wrongful restrain and unlawful assembly against them on Monday.

The victim, Krishnalal, was driving from Guntakal to Goribidanur to supply ice cream packs to retail shops. While he was heading to Gouribidanur, a group of 8 men armed with clubs stopped the vehicle at around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, dragged him out, assaulted him, and damaged the vehicle, before robbing the cash from his pocket which he had collected after selling ice cream to his customers.

The accused later checked the vehicle and let him go after confirming that it was ice cream packs. A scared Kishanlal called his owner in Kurnool and narrated the ordeal. Based on his advice, he went to his relative Mohan’s house in Bengaluru to take a rest. While watching the news on TV, he noticed the same people who robbed him were involved in assaulting people allegedly for transporting beef and setting fire to one of the vehicles.

Kishanlal and his relative went to Doddaballapura town police station and lodged a complaint. The police showed him the photographs of the accused arrested for confirmation, which he did.

