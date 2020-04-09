COVID specific handbooks and websites to separate fact from fiction

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic made itself felt in the country, there has been an overflow of information on different platforms, including social media. The barrage of ‘forwards’ and ‘shares’ have made it difficult to separate fact from fiction.

Now, different sectors, such as academic institutions and media houses, are stepping in with information hubs to streamline information. One such initiative is ‘covid-gyan.in’, which serves as a collection of resources in response to COVID-19 . The information is generated by public-supported research institutions in India and associated programmes. The content presented relies on the ‘best available scientific understanding’ of the disease and its transmission.

The one-stop website is a pan-TIFR-IISc. (and other partner institutions) initiative. It has articles, interviews with experts and tips on staying mentally strong during self-isolation. Videos are available in English, Kannada and Hindi.

Azim Premji University has launched a booklet that lists all the major government announcements with regard to the coronavirus relief measures. The university is getting it translated in regional languages with the aim of make it useful for community workers and grassroots activists.

The Hindu has launched an e-book in 14 languages, including Kannada, Tulu, Tamil and Malayalam, apart from English and Hindi, to help readers understand the virus, the disease, precautions and other information related to the disease.