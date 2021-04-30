Things to do in Bengaluru: Art-science exhibition, bike volunteering and more

Help with your bike

A section of Bengaluru’s cycling community is volunteering to deliver medicines and other essentials for the elders and other vulnerable groups.

Relief Riders, headed by Bengaluru’s bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran, will be of service from 6 am to 10 am every day. The group was formed during the first wave of the pandemic. With the city in the midst of a two-week lockdown, the cyclists have returned to volunteer again.

“We are close to 200 volunteers in Bangalore 20 in Hubli-Dharwad. There are few other cities who have shown interest as well,” says Sathya. “The disease is now believed to be airborne. So, we are extra careful this time. There are a few guidelines one has to agree before signing up to be a volunteer.”

The team has tied up with the elders helpline (1090).

Those who need help or wish to volunteer can call 9591975791 or 9845303515

Keeping you safe and indoors. Cyclists of Bengaluru are back. We are a part of the solution not the problem. Reach out to us if you have requests. All help between 6 & 10am only. #reliefriders pic.twitter.com/strTgqGtRA — Bicycle Mayor Bengaluru (@bicyclemayorblr) April 27, 2021

Understanding pandemics

Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) presents an online art and science exhibition,

‘Contagion’, from April 30 to June 13. The exhibition will explore the infectious nature of not only diseases but also emotions, behaviours and information.

The exhibition is free and available in both English and Kannada. Exhibits are the starting point for the public lecture series with tutorials, film screenings and discussions , masterclasses, workshops, events, and a live research project.

Sheila Jasanoff, Pforzheimer Professor of Science and Technology at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, will launch the exhibition. The closing lecture will be delivered by Sir Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust, United Kingdom.

‘Contagion’ features 16 interactive exhibits and more than 40 live programmes. It will also showcase responses from the audience to writing prompts, photo prompts and co-vids, the three social media campaigns conducted in the run-up to the exhibition.

Visit the link to access the exhibition

Where: bengaluru.sciencegallery.com When: April 30 to June 13 Cost: Free Contact: Visit their site

For the foodies

Mad Over Donuts has launched a summer special range of delicious Mango Donuts.

Donuts filled with mango jams dipped in white chocolate glaze, some topped with dark chocolate mousse and some adorned with mango-flavoured chocolate shavings and cheese creams will be available. Mango Tango, Mango berry and Mango cheesecake are the three new flavours available.

You can order from Swiggy, Zomato and madoverdonuts.com

Where: Mad Over Donuts When: Till May 31 Cost: ₹115 Contact: madoverdonuts.com

The home delivery menu by JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru has gourmet delights, cheat meals and a variety of desserts. Afghani Murgh, Kolkata Style Kathi Rolls, Dal Makhani, Shahi Gosht Biryani, and Opera Pastry are some of the chef recommendations. The ones celebrating Ramzan can try the kebabs and iftar special desserts.

The weekday meals and weekend brunches can also be ordered online.

Where: JW Marriott Hotel Cost: ₹500 onwards Contact: +91806718.9999