COVID commission highlights irregularities of over ₹264 crore at Kidwai Memorial Institute in Bengaluru

The report by retired High Court judge John Michael D’Cunha, who probed alleged irregularities in the purchases during COVID-19 pandemic and its management, during the previous BJP government, has found discrepancies in RTPCR testing, manpower recruitment and procurement of equipment and drugs at the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO).

It has recorded irregularities to the tune of ₹264.37 crore at the premier cancer care institute.

Pointing out that these findings were based on a few files submitted to the commission, the report recommended that a separate officer be appointed to conduct a comprehensive probe by studying all files. It recommended that notices be issued against the then Kidwai director, penalties slapped on suppliers, and excess amount paid be recovered from various agencies.

Extent of irregularities

While irregularities in RTPCR testing and manpower recruitment amounted to ₹125.46 crore and ₹74.58 crore, respectively, irregularities in equipment and drug procurement amounted to ₹31.07 crore and ₹33.24 crore.

According to the report, a lab that was run by Kidwai in a public-private partnership (PPP) with Bangalore Medical Systems (BMS) was showcased as an in-house lab and charges were paid to the PPP partner for COVID-19 tests without any tender. This was when no private lab had been authorised for testing COVID-19 samples in Karnataka.

“Using the certifications of in-house microbiologists, more samples were drawn to BMS resulting in diversion of costs to the PPP partner and misuse of public money. The PPP partner was also given additional staff for which administrative costs were borne by BBMP. This resulted in an extra payment of ₹61,43,470 to BMS,” stated the commission’s report.

Inconsistencies in test numbers

“Samples were submitted to BMS from BBMP and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of different districts. While the records with the commission state that 15,67,476 tests and ₹129.24 crore as amount for payment, the note sheet states 27,68,027 tests were conducted. The total payment done as per the payment details state that ₹125.46 crore was paid to BMS lab (with a pending balance of ₹ 3.77 crore) However, the then institute director had requested BBMP to release ₹13.62 crore for the balance bill, and also stated that 25,46,630 samples were tested for BBMP. These inconsistencies state that there is an overclaim for the testing done at BMS labs,” the report stated.

“Although Kidwai Institute was directed to stop receiving COVID-19 samples on October 8, 2021, due to complaints and discrepancies in the RTPCR reports, tests were conducted till January 2022. Then BBMP Commissioner was asked to appoint an expert committee to inquire into allegations of discrepancies in RTPCR reports and stop sending samples to KMIO. Yet, the BBMP sent 2,50,696 samples to Kidwai,” according to the report.

Single bid

An examination of 82 files on equipment procurement worth ₹31.07 crore that was submitted to the commission revealed most tenders were single bids and 25% extra work orders were given without a tender acceptance committee. “Most tenders were allotted to BMS molecular lab, the sole bidder. There was delayed procurement either due to delayed supply or non-preparation from the institute side and no penalty was levied on the companies,” the report stated.

Likewise, the commission found that several drugs and consumables, including bandage cloth, surgical gloves, and blood bags were procured without an indent. While 60,000 kits of Viral Transport Medium (VTM) — used to preserve virus specimens after collection for lab analysis later — were procured, records showed only 30,000 kits were supplied. Moreover, the note sheet stated that payment for all VTM kits was done,” the report pointed out.

