COVID-19: What is allowed in non-containment zones

Private vehicles: Movement of individuals and private vehicles only for permitted activities. Only vehicles with police passes will be permitted. Two passengers apart from the driver in a car, and only a rider allowed on a bike

Offices: All private offices can operate up to 33% strength as per requirement. Essential government offices shall function as per directions – in full force in case of essential services and 33% in other departments

Industry: Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units with access control, manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, packaging material, their raw materials and intermediaries, production units that require continuous processing and its supply chain, manufacturing of IT hardware

Construction: In-situ construction where labourers are available on site and construction of renewable energy projects are allowed

Shops: Standalone and neighbourhood shops, shops in residential areas allowed without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods. Malls and market complexes remain closed. Inside malls and market complexes, only shops selling essential goods can be open

E-commerce: operations only with respect to essential goods

Liquor: Sale allowed