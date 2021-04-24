COVID-19 weekend curfew: No crowding at bus stands or railway stations

There was a slight increase in footfall after 6 p.m. at bus stands

No significant rise in footfall of passengers was reported at major bus stands of KSRTC and railway stations in the city. Officials of the KSRTC said that on Friday, around 5,900 buses were operated but ridership remained low throughout the day. There was a slight increase in footfall after 6 p.m. at bus stands, such as Majestic.

During the day, inter-State buses run by private operators saw some demand.

“On Friday, the majority of buses operated were non-AC. As per guidelines of the State government, only 50% of seats can be filled. Despite that, we could not get enough passengers on Friday. Only in the evening, passengers travelling on certain intra-State routes increased. Last year, when lockdown was announced, there was an exodus of migrant workers, but that was not the case this time for the weekend curfew,” an official said.

Ramachandra, who was travelling with his family to Ballari, said, “We had planned to travel to our native place last week, but postponed it due to the strike by transport employees. Now, KSRTC has introduced regular services and so we decided to travel.”

Officials of South Western Railway claimed that there was no significant rise in passengers. “At KSR Bengaluru railway station, compared to previous days, footfall of passengers had reduced on Friday. As announced earlier, we are operating additional trains to Howrah, Samatispur and Guwahati. Passengers who have confirmed tickets are allowed travel, and those in the waiting list are advised not to come to the station,” said the official.