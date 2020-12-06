COVID-19 war room will also be vaccination control room

06 December 2020 06:05 IST

It has been at the forefront of compiling pandemic-related data

The State’s COVID-19 war room will, henceforth, also function as the vaccination control room.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Health Department on Saturday. Since the State needs to be prepared for the process of vaccination and the war room has been at the forefront of compiling COVID-19-related data, it is best suited to take up this task as an additional responsibility, said the circular.

Meanwhile, the State on Saturday reported 1,325 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,91,685. With 12 deaths, the toll rose to 11,846. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,400 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,54,861. Of the remaining 24,959 active patients, 278 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.27 %, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.90%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 709 cases, taking its tally to 3,73,291. With six deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,176. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 19,185. As many as 1,04,032 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 85,665 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,16,13,924.