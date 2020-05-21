COVID-19: Volunteers and activists step in to help homeless labourers

21 May 2020 20:27 IST

Migrant workers don’t have jobs or access to ration kits

Over the last few days, citizen-led volunteer groups and non government organisations have been helping homeless labourers by registering them on the Seva Sindhu portal so that they can return to their hometowns, and also finding temporary shelter.

Volunteers from the All India Central Council of Trade Unions, on Thursday, launched a campaign to highlight the plight of people stranded in the city and urged the State government to provide ₹5,000 by way of monetary relief to all migrant workers returning home. They asked citizen volunteers to visit police stations and labour camps to talk to some of the migrant workers, make short videos and tag the authorities.

Members of another NGO Swaraj Abhiyan, said that since the government lifted lockdown restrictions, they have come across over 400 labourers without jobs or access to ration kits.

Advertising

Advertising

“On Wednesday (May 20), we had gone to Whitefield to distribute food to labourers. On our way back, we came across 10 labourers who were sleeping on the pavement. They were planning to walk back to Jharkhand,” said Kaleemullah who volunteers with Swaraj Abhiya.

Kaleem and Zia Nomani took them to Toobaragalli labour colony where another labourer from Odisha, Lakshmi, agreed to provide them food and shelter. “She works as a domestic help and lives in the colony with her children. As a migrant labourer, she is well aware of how bad things are and agreed to help them,” said Zia, adding that they will provide rations to the family.

But amidst the chaos and uncertainty, residents at Veeranapalya labour colony had reason to celebrate after a woman from West Bengal gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital on Thursday. Yasmeen and her husband Akash Ali, who hail from West Bengal, have been living in the colony with their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

On Thursday morning, she went into labour and gave birth to a girl at a local hospital. The newborn was named Fathima Sheikh, after the educator and feminist who taught in a school run by social reformers Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule.