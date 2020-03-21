Covid-19: Veggie prices shoot up over short supply and panic buying

While the price of chicken is crashing, the same cannot be said for vegetables, which have become costlier in just one week. In some cases, prices have doubled due to a shortage in supply. Traders attribute this to the fear of Covid-19 that has triggered a spate of panic buying.

A huge gap in the rates listed at Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) outlets and other retail outlets in the city indicates that some retailers are increasing prices to take advantage of the growth in demand. For instance, a kilo of beans that was around ₹35 per kilo crossed ₹60 on Saturday in most retail stores. HOPCOMS is offering the same product at ₹42.

A senior executive at a retail chain in the city admitted that several retailers are hiking prices. For instance, radish, which was retailing below ₹15 levels a week ago, is today ₹45/kilo, while HOPCOMS is selling it for ₹25.

Kitchen staples like onions, potatoes and tomatoes have also seen an increase. Onions are being sold at ₹40/kilo, tomatoes at ₹30/kilo and potatoes at ₹35/kilo. Onions and tomatoes are available at much lower prices at HOPCOMS.

G.R. Srinivasan, a member of the HOPCOMS Board, said, “Summer has begun and the temperature is going up, adversely impacting the yield,” he said. A fear of vegetables not being available because of the pandemic is prompting people to hoard, and is also skewing the supply-demand chain.

Labour problems

“In rural areas, farmers are unable to find labour to harvest crops and bring their produce to the city. The arrivals have reduced,” said a senior executive leading procurement at a retail chain in the city.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Onion and Potato Merchants Association, APMC Yard, Yeshwantpur, has announced a shutdown of onion-potato merchant shops from March 25 (Ugadi) to March 29 as the produce comes from Maharashtra, which has recorded a high number of people testing positive for Covid-19.

“There are arrivals of onions from Maharashtra, which seems to have developed into a hotspot of Covid-19 infection. Moreover, farmers do not come in large numbers for a few days after the festival. So we have decided to shut down the market,” said Ravi Kumar, a senior onion merchant.

This may further drive up the price of onions and potatoes, sources said.