COVID-19 vaccine: Jayadeva study shows booster dose immunity is sustaining even after 12 months of immunisation

January 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

A study by Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has shown adequate presence of neutralising antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in 99.4% of those who had taken the COVID-19 precaution dose a year ago. The study was done in the first week of this month.

The study included 350 staff of Jayadeva including doctors, nurses, technicians, ward helpers and other office staff aged between 19 years and 60 years. As many as 202 (58%) of the study participants were female staff. While all of them had taken two doses of Covishield vaccine and a third booster shot of the same vaccine in January 2022, 42% of the group had previously also been infected with COVID.

“Nearly 348 of the 350 staff studied had adequate presence of neutralising antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Over 97% of the 348 have shown a high immune response. This indicates persistent antibody levels even at the end of 12 months after the booster dose,” said institute director C.N. Manjunath.

“This study supports the fact that there is no need for a fourth dose of vaccine. It further emphasises that those who have not taken the booster dose should take it without any delay,” Dr. Manjunath said.

Immunity dynamics

He said the study was done to understand the dynamics of immunity in the community. “In view of the threat of a fresh COVID surge with emerging new sub-lineages of Omicron — BF.7 and XBB — in some countries, it is imperative to assess preparedness in terms of healthcare resources, manpower and infrastructure and understand the dynamics of immunity in the community so that public health policies can be tailored to suit our population. Many healthcare workers and the public were repeatedly asking whether they should take the 2 nd booster or the 4 th dose of COVID vaccine,” Dr. Manjunath said.

“In this background, we undertook the study to assess the immune status of 350 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, technicians, ward helpers and other office staff, who had received the booster dose of Covishield vaccine in January 2022. All showed very good presence of neutralising antibodies by ELISA (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay) method,” the doctor explained.

A team of doctors from the department of Microbiology comprising Naveena J., Nandini M.P., Kavitha K. and Prapulla Kumari conducted the study.

Previous studies

In April 2021, the institute had studied a group of 250 healthcare workers two months after they had taken the second dose and had found a good antibody response in 77.7% of them.

Subsequently, in September 2021, the same group was studied to assess the need for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The September study had found that 99% of the group, who received their second dose in February, 2021 showed positive antibody response even six months later.

“In our previous study, 19 (7.6%) of the healthcare workers, who were both COVID-19 infected and vaccinated, had shown the highest antibody responses,” the doctor added.