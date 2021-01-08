COVID-19 vaccine: Dry run in 263 vaccine sites across Karnataka on January 8

It is being conducted to assess the State’s preparedness at all levels

The second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination in the State will be held in 263 vaccine session sites across all districts on Friday.

It is being conducted to assess the State’s preparedness at all levels before the actual rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for 6,35,986 registered healthcare workers in the first phase, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday after attending a video conference of health ministers of all States chaired by Union Health Minister Harshvardhan, Mr. Sudhakar said the Centre has asked all States to take up COVID-19 vaccination on a campaign mode. “In the first phase, the Centre will provide a total of one crore vaccine doses to all States,” he said.

While the first dry run on January 2 was conducted in three vaccine session sites in each of five districts, the second run will be held at seven locations in each district. This dry run will be held at 24 district hospitals, 20 medical college hospitals, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres, the Minister explained.

“The Centre has provided 24 lakh syringes to the State. We have 10 walk-in coolers, 4 walk-in freezers, 3,201 ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs), 3,039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs. The Centre has also provided 64 Large ILRs with the capacity of 225 litres each. An additional two walk-in coolers and one walk-in freezer will be received from the Centre soon,” he said.

As many as 6.30 lakh healthcare workers serving in both government and private sector have registered for COVID-19 vaccination. The window for registration is still open.