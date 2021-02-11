COVID-19 vaccination: Mop-up round from February 11

11 February 2021 08:35 IST

Cumulatively, the State has achieved 41.7% coverage since January 16 when COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out

With the overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage just over 40%, the State will conduct a three-day mop-up round from Thursday.

In a circular, Arundathi Chandrashekar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, has directed district health officials to ensure that two lakh registered healthcare and frontline beneficiaries are covered every day during the mop-up round.

Vaccination for frontline workers began on February 8. The State has achieved an overall coverage of 21% with 59,506 of the targeted 2,82,035 frontline workers getting vaccinated in the last three days.

On Wednesday the State recorded a coverage of 19% for both healthcare and frontline workers. As many as 18,746 of the targeted 97,228 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday.

While four districts – Chamarajnagar, Davangere, Raichur and Yadgir – recorded the least coverage with 8%, Tumkuru recorded the highest with 83%.

415 new cases, three deaths

Meanwhile, the State on Wednesday reported 415 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,43,627. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,244. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 322 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,25,489. Of the remaining 5,875 active patients, 141 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.62%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.72%.

As many as 66,199 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 61,943 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,76,91,918.