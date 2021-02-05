COVID-19 vaccination: Karnataka achieves 29% of target

39,169 health workers were scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Only 29% of the targeted 39,169 health workers across Karnataka, who were scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, were vaccinated on Thursday. Udupi district met its target with all 67 health workers vaccinated, followed by Mandya district, which met 99% of its target.

However, there was a huge gap between the top two performing districts and the rest of Karnataka with Chamarajanagar next highest on the list, having recorded 78% coverage. Bagalkot had the least coverage (12%), followed by Gadag (14%) and Yadgir (15%).

Bengaluru Urban recorded a low 18% with only 2,080 of the targeted 11,461 health workers vaccinated on Thursday.

No vaccination drives were carried out in Chitradurga, Haveri, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts.

474 new cases

Karnataka registered 474 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 9,41,070. As many as 470 people were discharged. The total number of active cases stands at 5,917, with 146 patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in various hospitals across the State.

Two people, both from Bengaluru Urban, succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 12,227. The positivity rate for the day was 0.62%, and the case fatality rate stood at 0.42%.

A total of 75,842 tests were conducted across the State.