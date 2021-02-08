COVID-19 vaccination drive: 11% coverage in Karnataka on February 7

Only 11% of the registered healthcare workers were given a jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the State on Sunday. While the authorities had set a target of 16,697 workers, only 1,758 across Karnataka received the shot.

Vaccination drives were held in only 10 districts on the day, including Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad, Yadgir, and Gadag. Bengaluru Urban had the highest coverage (33%), followed by Mysuru (30%). Dharwad at the lowest coverage, with only 10% of the targeted 3,360 healthcare workers receiving the shot.

487 new cases

Meanwhile, across the State, 487 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 9,25,18. The number of active cases registered stood at 5,959, with 141 people in ICUs. Three people succumbed to the virus — two in Bengaluru Urban and one in Mysuru district. A total of 74,230 tests were conducted across the State.