COVID-19 vaccination drive: 11% coverage in Karnataka on February 7

Only 11% of the registered healthcare workers were given a jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the State on Sunday. While the authorities had set a target of 16,697 workers, only 1,758 across Karnataka received the shot.
Vaccination drives were held in only 10 districts on the day, including Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad, Yadgir, and Gadag. Bengaluru Urban had the highest coverage (33%), followed by Mysuru (30%). Dharwad at the lowest coverage, with only 10% of the targeted 3,360 healthcare workers receiving the shot.
487 new cases
Meanwhile, across the State, 487 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 9,25,18. The number of active cases registered stood at 5,959, with 141 people in ICUs. Three people succumbed to the virus — two in Bengaluru Urban and one in Mysuru district. A total of 74,230 tests were conducted across the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath