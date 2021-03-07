COVID-19: Vaccination booths dedicated to women on March 8

On International Women’s Day (March 8), C.V. Raman Hospital in Bengaluru and designated hospitals in other districts will be designated ‘pink booths’, which will be dedicated for vaccination of women who fit the age criteria.
In order to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination from Monday, an action plan has been prepared to have approximately 3,000 session sites across all districts, including in BBMP jurisdiction, said a release. District control rooms have been sensitised to address any issue related to the CoWIN portal, and the 104 team has been trained to handle queries related to COVID-19 vaccination.
As on Saturday, cumulatively, 9,39,415 persons had been vaccinated across Karnataka. Of these, 28,725 were vaccinated on Saturday.
Karnataka recorded 580 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases in the State to 9,54,393. Five deaths were reported on the day.
