Bengaluru

COVID-19: Two new containment zones in Bengaluru

View of Nagawara main road on Wednesday.

View of Nagawara main road on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

One is at Jnanabharathi and the other in Nagawara

With more positive cases in the city, the civic body has demarcated two new containment zones – at Jnanabharathi and a slum in Nagawara.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, accompanied by senior civic officials, visited Muthu Compound in Nagawara and Mallathalli in Jnanabharathi on Wednesday. He issued instructions on fixing perimeters and sealing the areas.

A press release from BBMP stated that a patient from Nagawara had ILI (Influenza-like Illness). Three primary contacts and 50 secondary contacts of the patient have been identified and placed under institutional quarantine.

According to the BBMP war room report, there still were 124 active COVID-19 cases in the city’s 20 containment zones. Of these, the maximum number of active cases are in Shivajinagar ward (46), followed by Padarayanapura (36), Hongasandra (17) and Mangammanapalya (9).

To check the spread of the pandemic, especially in the containment zones, the BBMP has taken up Adaptive Stratified Random Sampling method for testing.

“We identified people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, those with ILI and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection), and tested them,” said Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, managing director of Bengaluru Smart City Pvt. Ltd., who is also in charge of the BBMP’s war room.

Citing the example of Padarayanapura, she said that nearly 400 samples were collected for testing based on the Adaptive Stratified Random Sampling method. Of these, only seven tested positive.

