COVID-19: Two coastal districts make up more cases than Bengaluru Urban

Mangaluru

31 July 2021 00:44 IST

Complacency after lockdown relaxation cited as a reason for spike

Increasing COVID-19 cases in the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, overtaking Bengaluru Urban over the last few days, has been a matter of concern.

Health professionals say that it cannot be attributed entirely to the high positivity rate prevailing in the neighbouring Kerala. People failing to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, after relaxation in the lockdown guidelines, and the increasing movement of people are also contributing in the spread of the infection, they say. K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, also a doctor, said that the positivity rate in some of the areas in Kerala was between 13% and 14%.

“It may be one of the reasons for the infection spreading again in Dakshina Kannada. Opening up of various activities following the lockdown relaxations and people not serious enough to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour have also contributed to the increase in the cases,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra said that the swab samples being tested in the district continues to be at 7,500 to 8,000 samples daily. The average positivity rate stood at 3.76% to 4%. However, it was at 5.76% on Thursday. “We want to increase the sample tests to 10,000 daily from next month,” he said. The District Disaster Management Authority will meet on Saturday to discuss imposing additional curbs, he said.

Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishor Kumar said swab samples of those who enter from Kerala and other States are being randomly collected on the spot at 13 places in Dakshina Kannada. Annayya Kulal, Chief COVID Nodal Officer, Government Wenlock Hospital, said as the two coastal districts are education and medical hubs there is high movement of people now.