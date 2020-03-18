Bengaluru

COVID-19 | Trains cancelled

The South Western Railway has announced the temporary cancellation of the following trains owing to poor ridership.

08301/08302 Sambalpur - Banaswadi-Sambalpur weekly express special cancelled till March 26.

6221/06222 Chennai - Shivamogga - Chennai Biweekly express special and 06541/06542 Yesvantpur - Bijapaur - Yesvantpur Daily express cancelled till March 31.

07309/07310 Yesvantpur - Vasco Da Gama - Yesvantpur Express special and 07327 / 07328 Vijayapura - Mangaluru junction - Vijayapura daily express special cancelled till April 1.

