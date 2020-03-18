COVID-19 | Trains cancelled

The South Western Railway has announced the temporary cancellation of the following trains owing to poor ridership.
08301/08302 Sambalpur - Banaswadi-Sambalpur weekly express special cancelled till March 26.
6221/06222 Chennai - Shivamogga - Chennai Biweekly express special and 06541/06542 Yesvantpur - Bijapaur - Yesvantpur Daily express cancelled till March 31.
07309/07310 Yesvantpur - Vasco Da Gama - Yesvantpur Express special and 07327 / 07328 Vijayapura - Mangaluru junction - Vijayapura daily express special cancelled till April 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.