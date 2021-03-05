COVID-19: Training on COWIN 2.0 for medical staff

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be hosting a training programme for heads of 107 private hospitals and medical officers of its 141 primary health centres (PHCs), 28 maternity hospitals and six referral hospitals where COVID-19 vaccines are being administered, on Friday.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said heads of 300 healthcare facilities will be given training on the new features of the COWIN 2.0 portal. More session sites were likely to be opened across the city by Monday.
He said that private hospitals have been roped in for the vaccination programme after a discussion with the heads of those institutions. Stating that while vaccines have been administered in the BBMP’s 141 PHCs, 28 maternity and six referral hospitals since the beginning, the private hospitals where session sites have opened will get ₹100 as service charge for every vaccine administered.
Mr. Prasad said several private hospitals had sought permission to open a vaccine session site. “However, as per the Centre’s guidelines, session sites can be opened in private hospitals that are empanelled in either State or Central insurance programmes. Private hospitals that want to have session sites may empanel themselves in either of the insurance programmes,” he said.
