COVID-19 tests: Increased load on laboratories

With an increase in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19, the load on the two designated laboratories in Bengaluru has increased considerably. This has delayed test reports resulting in anxiety for patients. As on Friday, eight persons have been kept in isolation in hospitals in Bengaluru, Vijayapura and Hassan.

As of now, the virology laboratory in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and the NIV branch in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru have been identified as sentinel labs for the tests. Although NIMHANS also has similar facilities, it is yet to start testing samples.

The reports of three persons admitted in RGICD, which were expected on Thursday, were not available even on Friday.

“Earlier, it took up to three days for the reports to be sent to us, as all samples were sent to NIV, Pune. After the sample testing started in Bengaluru, we had been getting the reports on the same day, or the next day. However, due to the heavy load on the laboratories, we are facing a delay again,” said a senior doctor in RGICD.

Admitting to a rush of samples in the designated laboratories, B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases), said the delay is because it takes six to eight hours for the results after the samples are loaded on the test kits. “It also depends on the size of the test kits. If the kit is small, we may have to run the samples twice. Moreover, samples of some suspected cases have to be tested again on the 14th day,” he said.

Asserting that there was no shortage of test kits, he said till date 343 samples of symptomatic persons have been tested and, of these, 296 samples have tested negative.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday that following the increase in load of screening samples from suspected cases with symptoms and travel history to the affected countries, the Department of Health Research/ICMR has commissioned 51 laboratories for COVID-19 testing in India. As on March 6, 2020, a total of 4,058 samples from 3,404 individuals have been tested by the network.

Of the 717 persons who have been short-listed for observation so far in Karnataka, 236 persons have completed 28 days of observation, and 469 persons are under home quarantine. These include persons who have travelled to COVID-19 affected countries and contacts of COVID-19 positive cases.

Addressing mediapersons, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the State is continuing with universal screening of all international passengers. “We held a meeting with mall owners’ association and representatives of IT/BT companies and other associations on sensitisation and awareness about the disease. We have also instructed all gram panchayats to display COVID-19 awareness messages in their jurisdiction for the information of the general public,” he said.

Also, district-level teams will be formed to inspect and initiate necessary action against excessive charging for masks above MRP,” he added,