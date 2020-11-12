COVID-19 tests in Karnataka cross 90 lakh mark

2,584 new cases, 23 deaths reported in State

Karnataka’s COVID-19 tests breached the 90 lakh mark on Wednesday and touched 90,43,217. This includes 60,61,585 RT-PCR tests. With this, the test positivity rate (TPR) touched 9.44%.

From an average 80 tests a day in March, the State is now testing an average of over one lakh samples a day. On Wednesday, the State tested 1,10,518 samples.

The State ramped up its testing from May onwards. From a total of 2,310 tests in March, the State conducted nearly 16 lakh tests in August. This further went up to nearly 20 lakh tests in September. The tests per million went up from 44,099 on September 1 to 72,541 on September 30. In October, the total number of tests touched 79,05,868.

The State on Wednesday reported 2,584 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,53,796. With 23 deaths, the toll rose to 11,453. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,881 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,11,581. Of the remaining 30,743 active patients, 824 patients were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.33%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.89%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,665 cases, taking its tally to 3,53,146. With eight deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,977. The active cases in Bengaluru touched 17,872.