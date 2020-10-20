COVID-19 testing to increase in outer zones

Bengaluru

20 October 2020 00:22 IST

While the number of COVID-19 cases being reported were decreasing in core zones in the city, an increase was being reported in the five outer zones, especially Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said around 50,000 tests were being conducted every day in the city. The tests would be reallocated and targets of outer zones would be increased.

With the bypolls to Rajarajeshwarinagar scheduled on November 3, he said 50 additional marshals had been deployed to ensure citizens wear masks and maintain social distance.

He said testing was compulsory for primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients, residents of containment zones and those diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. He said the civic body was also conducting free tests at labour camps and garment factories, where many people work in close proximity. “One case here may trigger a spread. To avoid this, we are conducting free tests. Labour camps and factories have to cooperate. Action will be taken against those not cooperating with the BBMP,” he warned.