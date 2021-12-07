COVID-19 testing capacity increased at Bengaluru airport

A file photo of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The number of machines to conduct test for COVID-19 has been increased.

Bengaluru

07 December 2021 12:29 IST

The move is expected to reduce wait time for air passengers

The COVID-19 testing capacity at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has been enhanced with the addition of 50 machines. The move is expected to reduce wait time for air passengers.

“Auriga Research Private Limited, which was operating eight Express PCR test machines, has added 50 machines, increasing its hourly test capacity. BIAL is also working with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another COVID-19 lab partner at Bengaluru airport, towards enhancing the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology,” according to a statement from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on December 7.

Priority is ensured to senior citizens, passengers with reduced mobility, and mothers with infants through a dedicated testing counter. They are the first to be tested from the arriving batch.

“In order to decongest the arrival area, swab tests are collected as much as possible before immigration/customs screening so that passengers receive their reports even before they collect their baggage. All efforts are geared to reduce inconvenience by improving speed and efficiency,” according to the statement from BIAL.

BIAL is bearing the testing cost for 2% of international passengers coming from non-risk countries who will be randomly chosen for testing.

International passengers, who do not have a local SIM card to access the internet, can now avail the wi-fi at Kempegowda International Airport for free for four hours. The time period has been upgraded from 45 minutes to four hours for the convenience of air passengers.