COVID-19: SWR builds loading facility for oxygen tankers

They will be loaded on flat wagons at Whitefield and Doddaballapur

The Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR) has built a loading facility at Satellite Goods Terminal, Whitefield to facilitate movement of tanker-trucks carrying oxygen. On Saturday, the Karnataka government had written a letter to the Railway Board seeking a loading facility at Whitefield and Doddaballapur. Within 24 hours, SWR built a ramp to load oxygen tankers on flat wagons.

Aneesh Hegde, Chief PRO of SWR, said, “Following the letter to the Railway Board, we are expecting a demand from the State government for transportation of liquid oxygen by tankers loaded on rail wagons (Roll-On Roll-Off). To facilitate loading of tankers, a ramp has been built at Whitefield.”

The official said that the required infrastructure is in place at Doddaballapur. “From Doddaballapur, the SWR has been transporting automobiles, including cars and trucks,” he said.