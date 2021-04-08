COVID-19 surge: Night curfew in seven district centres in Karnataka

In light of the rising cases of COVID-19, seven urban centres across the State, including Bengaluru, will be under 10-day “night corona curfew” between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from April 10 to 20. The curfew will be in place in Bengaluru city, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Bidar, and Udupi-Manipal.

Stressing that night curfew would not affect inter-district movement and supply of essential commodities, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday announced the State’s decision following a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “To begin with, the curfew is being imposed in select district centres. This is to prevent the spread of the virus... People have to cooperate to prevent the imposition of a lockdown,” he said. “In case the virus spreads further, curfew will be implemented across the State.”

Mr. Yediyurappa said a vaccination drive would be taken up between April 11 (Jyotiba Phule’s birthday) and April 14 (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birthday), as per the directions of the Centre. Besides, Mr. Yediyurappa said there would be strict enforcement measures such as wearing of masks, social distancing, and preventing the formation of groups.

To create awareness

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar described the night curfew as “an experiment to create awareness” about the pandemic, adding sarcastically that there would be “scientists” that would question the move. “This will curb unnecessary movement of people and the operation of commercial establishments,” he said.

Earlier, the State appealed to the Centre for supply of Oxygen generators under the PM-CARES funds as a precaution. The State also informed the Centre that though there has been a surge in number of cases, the fatality rate remains low in Karnataka.