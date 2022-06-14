Covid-19: Students of two schools in Bengaluru test positive
During a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), 31 students from two private schools in Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19.
As many as 21 students of New Standard English School and 10 students of MES school at Rajagopalanagar in Dasarahalli zone of BBMP, have tested positive for Covid-19.
BBMP officials conducted a vaccination programme on June 9 in both the schools. When RAT (a test for Covid-19) was conducted, 31 students tested positive, officials of the civic body said.
Then, the students underwent an RT-PCR test. The results of 21 students of New Standard English School were negative. Results of the RT-PCR at MES School are awaited.
As a precautionary measure, MES school announced a holiday for students up to class 5, and New Standard English School declared a holiday for students up to class 6.
BBMP officials said both the schools have been completely sanitised, and all the students were vaccinated.
