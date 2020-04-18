COVID-19: Special help desk has issued 2 lakh passes since lockdown

The special help desk set up by the State and city police has issued two lakh passes to people in Bengaluru since the start of the lockdown, said senior police officials. While the number is on the higher side, the police said that they rejected as many as 55.7 lakh applications.

“When we started issuing passes during the initial days of the lockdown at the station level, we noticed large-scale misuse. Also, hundreds of people were gathering outside police stations with applications and were not following social distancing,” said a senior police official.

To streamline the process, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood set up an online help desk to receive applications and process requests for passes, including for inter-State or inter-district travel permits.

The medical establishment has been issued the highest number of passes at 41,726 followed by 31,623 passes for essential services. As many as 23,270 passes were issued for online delivery and e-commerce services while 1,896 passes have been issued for emergency travel.

Help desks at police stations processed requests for temporary passes that are valid for a few hours.