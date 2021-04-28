COVID-19: Show cause notices to 20 private laboratories

One lab entered the same phone number for 600 samples collected for RT-PCR test

One phone number was given as the contact for as many as 600 samples collected for RT-PCR test by a private laboratory. Another laboratory informed citizens that they had tested positive for COVID-19 without uploading the information on the ICMR portal, while others are not keeping to the 24-hour deadline. These are just a few examples of private laboratories not following COVID-19 protocols.

The civic body, taking cognizance of these issues, has issued notices to around 20 private laboratories. So far, four labs have been sealed – three (Aarati Diagnostics, Medall and R.V. Metropolis) on Monday and one (R.L. Labs) on Tuesday.

These errors are making contact-tracing a nightmare for the BBMP. Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The Hindu that over the past two days, civic officials conducted a review to ascertain whether the errors were happening during swab collection or data entry.

“We found that there were more problems in walk-in cases in private labs and hospitals. There are a lot of discrepancies in data because of which we cannot contact the right persons (who have tested positive), trace contacts, monitor home isolation,” he said.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) P. Rajendra Cholan said with labs not uploading results on the ICMR portal, BU numbers could not be generated. “The labs were directly informing those who had tested positive, who in turn began frantically searching for beds. But beds cannot be allotted without a BU number. Citizens were suffering due to the failure of private labs,” he said.

The BBMP will give the labs until Wednesday to respond to the show cause notices. “If we do not hear from them, we will seal all of them,” he stated.

Overcharging

Though Karnataka has capped the cost of RT-PCR test at ₹500, many citizens have reported that private labs were charging them upwards of ₹1,000 per test. Mr. Cholan said the civic body would take action against such labs if citizens lodged complaints.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok told reporters on Tuesday that the BBMP would depute data entry operators to various labs to prevent delays.