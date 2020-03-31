COVID-19: Shelter for homeless in Tumakuru

The commissioner of Tumakuru City Corporation, T. Bhoobalan, has opened a shelter on the corporation’s premises for homeless people who are at risk of contracting COVID-19. It can accommodate around 50 people.

“They are provided free food and essential items like toothbrush, soaps, toothpaste and sanitizers,” said an official.

However, one facility will not be enough given the number of migrant workers who have been rendered jobless. Mr. Bhoobalan said that new shelters will be opened depending on the number of people who need aid. Around 23 beggars were rescued in the city and sent to the beggars’ home on the outskirts of the city.