COVID-19: Shelter for homeless in Tumakuru

The commissioner of Tumakuru City Corporation, T. Bhoobalan, has opened a shelter on the corporation’s premises for homeless people who are at risk of contracting COVID-19. It can accommodate around 50 people.
“They are provided free food and essential items like toothbrush, soaps, toothpaste and sanitizers,” said an official.
However, one facility will not be enough given the number of migrant workers who have been rendered jobless. Mr. Bhoobalan said that new shelters will be opened depending on the number of people who need aid. Around 23 beggars were rescued in the city and sent to the beggars’ home on the outskirts of the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.