Bengaluru

COVID-19: Second repatriation flight from Singapore

One more repatriation flight from Singapore with 151 passengers landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) late Wednesday night.

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra said that after mandatory screening at the airport, the passengers will be sent for institutional quarantining

This is the second repatriation flight from Singapore. On Tuesday, 44 passengers had arrived at KIA. Some of the passengers had argued with officials insisting that they be allowed to choose their quarantine facilities. However, officials did not entertain their request and sent them to designated hotels.

Meanwhile, the management of the airport, in a release, said that multiple rounds of cleaning and sanitisation were undertaken across the 1.55 lakh square metre terminal. “Disinfectant is sprayed every four hours at immigration counters, elevators, lounges and office spaces in the terminal,” stated the release.

