COVID-19 | Schools in Bengaluru to remain shut starting today

School managements in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts have been directed to suspend classes immediately.

Only students of Classes 7 to 10 should come to school, and only to write the year-end examination, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar at a press conference on Thursday. This is applicable for students across all boards.

The minister also announced that summer vacation for students of Class 1 to 6 will begin on Friday. Earlier this week, the department had announced that classes would be suspended for students in pre-primary sections and those in class 1 to 5 until further notice.

No assessment

No assessment will be conducted for State board students till Class 6. “Students in State board schools of these classes will be evaluated based on their early academic performance. We have conducted four formative assessments as well as one summative assessment and we will evaluate students based on those,” said Mr. Kumar.

He added that while it was mandatory for schools to begin summer vacation from Friday for students till class 6 across all schools, those affiliated with other boards can decide on the assessment process.

The government has decided this course of action as a precautionary measure with five new cases of COVID-19 being detected in the city. The Minister stated that students from class 7 to 10 in Bengaluru should come to school only to appear for the examination.

Private schools, too, will have to comply with the government’s decision. Some schools have asked even class 7 students to stay at home. “I received a notice from my son’s school in Sarjapur that his class 7 examinations have been cancelled,” said one parent.

However, the Private Schools’ Association stated that many schools were not complying with the government order and were conducting classes. They have demanded that disciplinary action be taken against those who violate the department’s directions.

In other parts of the state, school managements will have to stick to the advanced examination schedule announced by the department.

No change in SSLC examination schedule

Amidst rumours doing the rounds that SSLC examination will be advanced, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has clarified that there will be no changes in the Class 10 board examination schedule.

V. Sumangala, director of the board said the examinations will take place between March 27 and April 9. She asked students, parents and teachers not to listen to rumours and focus on their preparation instead. The rumours surfaced on social media platforms after people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar also dismissed rumours on Thursday. “Students can wear masks if they wish to for the board examination. Additional precautionary measures will be taken based on the situation.”