COVID-19: Rush in hospital; demand for masks, hand sanitisers spikes

Following a techie from Bengaluru testing positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) saw an increased patient flow on Wednesday, while pharmacies saw a spike in demand for masks and hand sanitisers.

RGICD director C. Nagaraj said more than 110 patients lined up at the hospital for tests out of panic. “Although we have got additional doctors and paramedical staff deployed at the hospital, we have asked the department to provide a few more doctors and nursing staff to handle the increased patient flow if the panic situation continues,” he said.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday acknowledged in the Legislative Council the spurt in demand for hand sanitisers and masks across the city. Price of masks had shot up threefold and strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours, said the Minister.

A pharmacist at Pulakeshinagar said there was a spike in demand from Tuesday evening after the media started reporting on the infected software engineer.

“Many customers asked for the N95 masks because apparently it was suggested by international organisations. We had not procured them before. If the demand increases in the next few days, we will have to make arrangements so that they are available,” the pharmacist said.

People claimed that the N95 masks that were previously sold for around ₹200 to ₹250 were now being sold for ₹500.

When The Hindu enquired with a few pharmacies, they said they were selling the N95 masks for ₹400 to ₹500. Many also claimed that the pollution mask that used to be available before for ₹10 or ₹20 was now costing more.

Pharmacists said there was an above average demand for hand sanitisers, especially herbal flavours. “We have ordered more stock because they are flying off the shelves,” said a pharmacist in Frazer Town.