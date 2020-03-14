Bengaluru

COVID-19: RSS meet in Bengaluru cancelled

The government had recently imposed curbs on public gatherings

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), which was to begin on March 15 in Bengaluru, has been cancelled owing to restrictions imposed on public gatherings to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The government of Karnataka has imposed several restrictions for a week on all places and events of public gathering starting Saturday.

A statement on Saturday morning from RSS Sarakaryavah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that the meet which was to be held from March 15 to 17 was called off “due to instructions, suggestions given by State and Central Governments related to COVID-19.”

