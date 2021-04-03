COVID-19 restrictions: Gym owners and hoteliers seek relief packages

Hoteliers and gym owners have resigned themselves to the inevitable fallout of the government’s restrictions in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. A complete closure of gyms and 50% occupancy in hotels will hit businesses hard, and both industries have demanded a relief package from the State government. Owners argued that they are one of the most severely hit sectors but are yet to get any relief from the government.

Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president, Karnataka Regional Hotels and Restaurants Association, while acknowledging the inevitability of restrictions on occupancy, said that unless the government provided a relief package this time around, the sector would find it difficult to cope. “We are not asking for cash payouts. We demand exemption of deposit charges by electricity supply companies and property tax for last year and this year for hoteliers. The Central government must relax certain norms and provide some cash withdrawal benefits for labourers from PF and ESI funds,” he said.

Gym owners say they are worse off, and have appealed for relaxation of norms so that they can operate at 50% capacity like hotels, restaurants, and cinemas. “Of the 10,000-plus gyms that were operating in the State before the pandemic, more than 3,000 have been permanently closed. We are back to square one this year. The government has failed to recognise this sector which has thousands of fitness coaches. We demand the government help us with a relief package. We also appeal to landlords to collect only 50% of the rent for the period when gyms are shut down,” said A.V. Ravi, president, Karnataka Gym Owners’ Association.

People working as fitness trainers and swimming coaches in apartments have also been hit with the new guidelines calling for residential complexes to close club halls, gyms, pools, and other common facilities. “We saw this coming and some apartments had already shut down common areas. The rest did so on Friday,” said Srikanth Narasimhan, co-founder Bengaluru Apartments Federation. The city’s civic body had recently claimed that nearly 60% of Bengaluru’s caseload was coming from apartments.