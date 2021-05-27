COVID-19 relief for drivers: Transport Department expects 3 lakh applications

Drivers can apply on Seva Sindhu portal; unions unhappy with caveats

The Transport Department announced that it will accept online applications from drivers seeking COVID-19 relief funds on the Seva Sindhu portal from Thursday. Auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers are eligible for financial assistance of ₹3,000, which was announced by the Chief Minister.

The department is expecting around 3 lakh drivers to apply online. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, in a statement, said that the department will directly deposit the money into bank accounts of eligible drivers once they receive the application on Seva Sindhu.

Drivers with DLs issued till April 24, 2021, are eligible to apply. The ‘one driver, one vehicle’ policy will be adopted while allocating compensation.

Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar said, “While filing applications, drivers need to provide DL, Aadhaar card, and bank details. Whatever conditions were imposed last time will be applicable this time as well. We are likely to receive more applications as maxi cab drivers are included in the list of beneficiaries.”

During the national lockdown in 2020 following the first wave of COVID-19, the department had received 2.45 lakh applications, of which 2.16 lakh drivers received compensation of ₹5,000 each. The official said that those who were rejected had either not submitted the required documents or met the criteria.

Unions unhappy

According to K. Somashekar of Namma Chalakara Trade Union, last year, the government had announced that 7.5 lakh drivers would benefit from the financial aid. “But in the end, not even half received the money due to the various conditions imposed. Drivers who have their own vehicles may benefit, but there are thousands of drivers who do not own the vehicle they drive. They pay rent on a per-day basis to owners,” said Mr. Somashekar.

He also pointed out that if two drivers use a single taxi or auto, they would not be eligible. “The government should have simplified the rules by providing compensation to all those who have valid DLs and badges to drive auto, taxi and maxi cabs,” he added.