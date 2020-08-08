COVID-19: Recovered patient meets plasma donor in Bengaluru

Days after he was discharged, a senior cardiologist from Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who recovered from COVID-19 with the help of plasma therapy, met with his plasma donor over a Zoom call on Saturday.
Natesh B.H. was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 16. Despite treatment, his symptoms grew worse, following which his colleagues and friends contacted the plasma bank set up under Mission COPE at HCG Hospital. Dr. Natesh received plasma donated by Kunal Ganna, a 21-year-old businessman, who had recovered from COVID-19 and donated his plasma in June. Within three days of receiving the plasma, Dr. Natesh made a recovery and was shifted to the ward after spending about five days in the ICU, said U.S. Vishal Rao, Associate Dean at HCG Hospitals and programme director of Mission COPE, in a press release. He was discharged on August 5.
