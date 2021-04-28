COVID-19: Private hospitals to launch bed availability portal

28 April 2021 08:51 IST

It will enable citizens to monitor availability of beds in real time

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) is set to roll out its database that will allow citizens to monitor availability of beds in real-time. While there is a spreadsheet that gives updated information on bed available in the government quota, there is no such centralised database for the private sector, a gap that the city’s civic body and the State government have been trying to plug.

This opacity in bed availability in private hospitals is one of the reasons for the presence of touts who are guaranteeing hospitalisation to desperate families at exorbitant costs. According to officials, the lack of information is adding to the panic.

Once PHANA’s portal becomes live, bed availability in the private sector will be in the public domain, and the system will be streamlined, said Dr. H.M. Prasanna, president, PHANA. “The situation is so bad that, as president of the Association, I myself don’t know where beds are available. So we have brought most of the private hospitals on board for the portal, something the Association wanted to do last year, but never could,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had been pushing for such a system for a while. In a story published in The Hindu last week, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had pointed out that a common booking system may help COVID-19 patients and prevent them from going to multiple hospitals in search of beds.

However, the portal can be successful only with the full-fledged participation of all private hospitals in Karnataka. “We sought help from the government asking them to make it a statutory requirement. But private hospitals have now come forward voluntarily to participate. We hope this will be a success,” Dr. Prasanna said.

Earlier this week, BBMP health officials had found two well-known hospitals allegedly manipulating data of government quota beds to show that they were occupied even after patients had been discharged.