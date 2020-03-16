COVID-19 | Prison department suspend visiting hours temporarily

Bengaluru

16 March 2020 19:51 IST

The Prison Department on Monday suspended the inmates visiting facility temporarily in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

Director General of Prison Alok Mohan said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measures. The prison staff have been asked to provide phone facilities instead of family meeting them in person, he said.

“This is just a temporary arrangements till normalcy is restored,” he said, adding that except emergency cases family and advocates were also restricted to meet the inmates in person.

In addition to this, every prison hospital has set up a isolation ward to to treat the patients who have symptoms. The prison staff have also been directed to subject the new arrival of inmates to medical examination before admitting them.

The prison staff have been provided with masks and sanitizers and sensitised about hygiene, Mr. Mohan said. The staff have also been instructed to avail the video conference facility to maximum extent instead of physical production of inmates to the court.