Bengaluru

COVID-19: Prime accused in Padarayanapura violence arrested

Healthcare workers had been attacked

The police arrested Irfan, prime accused in the Padarayanapura violence, from KG Halli on Monday. Irfan, who allegedly led the attack on healthcare workers visiting the locality for COVID-19 tests, was on the run.

Nine special teams had been formed to identify and arrest the accused. The police identified Irfan from CCTV camera footage and mobile phone recordings.

Irfan was taken to JJ Nagar police station and questioned amidst tight security.

The police have arrested 127 persons so far in connection with the attack.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 7:39:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/covid-19-prime-accused-in-padarayanapura-violence-arrested/article31446592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY