COVID-19: Prime accused in Padarayanapura violence arrested

The police arrested Irfan, prime accused in the Padarayanapura violence, from KG Halli on Monday. Irfan, who allegedly led the attack on healthcare workers visiting the locality for COVID-19 tests, was on the run.

Nine special teams had been formed to identify and arrest the accused. The police identified Irfan from CCTV camera footage and mobile phone recordings.

Irfan was taken to JJ Nagar police station and questioned amidst tight security.

The police have arrested 127 persons so far in connection with the attack.