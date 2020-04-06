COVID-19: Prep for competitive exams online

Second year pre-university students preparing for competitive examinations like the Common Entrance Test (CET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the 2020-21 academic year will be given online courses through KEONICS.

All competitive examinations have been postponed due to the lockdown over the COVID 19 pandemic.

Based on a proposal submitted by the Department of Technical Education, the Higher Education Department has given approval to conduct online classes through KEONICS, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said.

The Higher Education Department will release ₹80 lakh for this purpose. “Second year pre-university students have completed all their examinations except one paper. They will have to gear up for their competitive examinations. We hope that these online classes will ensure some amount of academic rigour and benefit the students,” said an official from the Higher Education Department.