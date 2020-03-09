Bengaluru

COVID-19: Pre-primary classes in Bengaluru to be shut from March 9

All pre-primary classes in Bengaluru — government, aided and unaided — will be closed from Monday as a precautionary measure in view of COVID-19 scare.

The Department of Public Instruction issued this order based on the request of the Department of Health and Family Welfare which said this was to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

The DPI officials said classes will be shut till further orders. Officials said the order is applicable to Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South and Bengaluru Rural educational districts.

