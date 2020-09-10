Bengaluru10 September 2020 22:34 IST
COVID-19 positive students appear for exam
Updated: 10 September 2020
Six students, who tested positive for COVID-19, appeared for the second year pre-university English supplementary examination on Thursday.
Primary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said the Department of Pre-University Education had made necessary arrangements for these children to write the exam. Out of 1,08,375 candidates, who had registered for the examination, 1,02,431 attempted the paper.
