Bengaluru

COVID-19 positive students appear for exam

Staff Reporter 10 September 2020 22:34 IST
Updated: 10 September 2020 22:34 IST

Six students, who tested positive for COVID-19, appeared for the second year pre-university English supplementary examination on Thursday.

Primary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said the Department of Pre-University Education had made necessary arrangements for these children to write the exam. Out of 1,08,375 candidates, who had registered for the examination, 1,02,431 attempted the paper.

