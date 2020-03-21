Bengaluru

Covid-19: Police trace man who fled isolation ward

He was near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu

A 67-year-old man who was put under isolation near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday but escaped that night was traced and brought back to the city on Saturday. He had fled to his native town near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The man had landed at KIA from Australia and was taken to the isolation centre.

“However, on Friday night, the suspect fled to Coimbatore. The staff at the isolation centre alerted the Devanahalli police who tracked him down, and a team went to secure his custody,” said a senior police officer.

The police, along with the officials concerned, are now retracing his steps to see who he had interacted with.

