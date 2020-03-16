COVID-19: Police take steps to ensure hygiene at stations

All police stations have been provided with masks to be worn by the staff while on duty.

Bengaluru

16 March 2020 01:57 IST

At some stations in south division, an alarm bell is sounded every two hours to remind personnel to wash their hands

The police, like employees in most essential services, do not have the option of working from home. And police stations cannot close their doors to the public.

In an effort to help reduce the spread of the virus causing COVID-19, wash basins and hand sanitisers have been put in place across all police stations. Several stations across the south division have also introduced a bell system, where every two hours, an alarm will be sounded to remind the staff to wash their hands.

The wash basin and buckets have been kept at the entrance of the station and sentries have been instructed to advise visitors to wash their hands before entering the station. All stations have been provided with masks to be worn by the staff while on duty. The station in charge have also been instructed to disinfect the visitors’ area and ensure cleanliness in and around the station.

These measures were introduced on Saturday after Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao instructed officers to take steps in their jurisdictions. “Staff of every police station have been sensitised on hygiene and have been provided with sanitisers and masks,” said Srinath Mahadev Joshi, DCP (south-east).

“Police personnel are the first responders to any given situation. They come in contact with people from all walks of life and they need to be fit and healthy to tackle the situation effectively.”

Earlier, in the face of pressure from some members of the public, Mr. Rao had reiterated that special drive by the traffic police would not be called off. However, the police will take extra precautionary measures. “Patrolling staff of Hoysala and Cheetah have also been provided with masks and sanitisers. They have been instructed to maintain cleanliness and follow hygienic practices through the day,” Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP, South Division, said.

She added that teams would continue to conduct regular checks with medial shops to ensure that essential materials such as masks and sanitisers have not been hoarded and that they were being sold at MRP.

The police have also printed pamphlets as part of an awareness initiative and have asked eateries and shops and commercial establishments to display them for the benefit of customers.