COVID-19: Police open fire on being attacked by accused

The police opened fire and shot at the leg of an accused after he attacked a sub-inspector and a constable during a spot inspection on Thursday morning at Bhoopasandra in Sanjaynagar.

The injured man, Tajuddin, and two of his associates had been stopped by the police on Wednesday for violating lockdown rules and riding triple on a motorcycle. When two constables stopped to question them, they were attacked by the trio.

A video recorded by a bystander shows others joining in to beat up the constables. A backup team arrived at the spot and arrested Tajuddin and one of his associates Qutbuddin. The third man fled the scene.

On Thursday morning, the police escorted Tajuddin to the spot where he allegedly attacked the PSI and constable in a bid to escape.

“The inspector warned him by opening fire in the air and later shot at his left leg to stop him from fleeing. Tajuddin was admitted to a private hospital,” said a police officer.