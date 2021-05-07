COVID-19: Police crack down on illegal sale of Remdesivir

07 May 2021 10:16 IST

10 persons arrested since Wednesday

The city police have arrested 10 persons since Wednesday for selling Remdesivir illegally.

In one of the cases, the North division police arrested six people, including a lecturer of a nursing college and staff of several private hospitals.

Acting on a tip-off that two men were selling Remdesivir vials, a police team from Subramanya Nagar carried out a raid on Wednesday near a private hospital in Rajajinagar 1st block. They caught Dinesh M., a 27-year-old lecturer, and his associate, Shankar, a lab technician from a diagnostic centre in Nagarabhavi. The police recovered 12 Remdesivir injection vials from them. They claimed to be sourcing the medicine from a lab technician, Anand, who works in a hospital.

During the probe, the police identified other accused.

“One of the arrested accused, Johnny R., 34, is a human resources manager at St. Theresa’s Hospital. We recovered three Remdesivir vials from him,” said the police.

On Thursday, the J.C. Nagar police arrested three men in separate incidents for selling Remdesivir illegally to the public.

The Central Crime Branch police, as part of their crackdown, recovered 12 Remdesivir injections during a series of raids.