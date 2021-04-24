COVID-19: PHANA to come out with portal on real-time bed availability

Private hospitals are waiting to meet Health Minister before launching the portal

After rejecting Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar’s statement directing private hospitals to increase their COVID-19 bed allocation for government referred patients from 50% to 80%, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) on Friday announced that it will come out with a portal on real-time bed availability.

Currently, the government’s Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal shows availability of government quota beds (both in government and private hospitals). Patients, who are unable to get beds through the SAST portal and those being asked to shift from a particular hospital due to shortage of oxygen, are scrambling for private beds. In the absence of information regarding availability, patients are losing precious time while visiting multiple hospitals in search of a bed.

“We are coming out with a portal where patients can search for bed availability (non-SAST beds). This is an initiative by PHANA in association with an NGO to avoid hassles and inconvenience to patients who are looking for beds in private facilities,” PHANA president H.M. Prasanna told The Hindu on Friday.

“We are ready with the portal and a backend team is working on networking all the 600 private hospitals registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act. I have written to the hospitals that they have to mandatorily update every private admission and discharge on the portal. Training sessions for the reception staff of all hospitals will be done,” he said.

Dr. Prasanna has appealed to the Health Minister to issue a direction in this regard to all private hospitals. “All private hospitals, except speciality facilities such as ophthalmology, maternity and cancer, will be involved. Through this, we will be able to mobilise around 6,000 beds of which 10% will be ICU and high dependency unit (HDU) beds for private patients,” he explained.

“Through the same initiative, a helpline for facilitating Remdesivir, oxygen and any such need will also be set up. We are waiting to meet the Health Minister before launching this,” Dr. Prasanna said.

Appealing to member hospitals to strictly follow all government circulars and keep treatment charges reasonable, he said, “Do not overcharge and strictly adhere to the tariff stipulated by the government. Maintain transparency in bed distribution. The data entry from hospitals is very minimal – only admission and discharge should be recorded.”

In a letter to member hospitals, the PHANA president said: “Those of the hospitals who have been unable to release beds for government referred patients till date due to non-COVID-19 related care, should at the earliest take all necessary measures to comply with COVID-19 bed allocation.”

“Let us pro-actively do this and ensure that private health care does not get maligned. If you find any instance of overcharging (by suppliers or hospitals), black marketing, harassment, public misbehaviour, instances of corruption in SAST bed allotment, bring it to the notice of PHANA (phanamanager@phana.org ) or at pro@phana.org,” the letter added.