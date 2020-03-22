Covid-19: Persons with stamp cause panic at Majestic, railway station

Two persons who went to Majestic bus stand and the KSR City Railway Station from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) caused panic when passers-by mistook them to be COVID 19 patients after seeing the seal on their hand.

Last week, the State government started putting a stamp on the hand of passengers arriving from abroad at the airport after screening. The stamp indicates that the person needs to be quarantined.

On Sunday, a person was the cause for panic at Majestic as people mistook him for a COVID-19 patient.

According to sources, the person landed at KIA at 2.30 a.m. from Dubai. He was taken for testing and a stamp was put on his hand, indicating that he has an international travel history and required to be home quarantined.

According to the Upparpet police, the person had gone to Majestic to board a bus to Chennai.

“As no buses were plying, he visited hotels enquiring for a room to stay. People noticed the seal on his hand and started panicking. They thought he was a COVID-19 patient who had defied quarantine,” the police said and added that he was refused rooms.

The police and health department officials were alerted. They took him to K.C. General Hospital.

Later in the afternoon, a woman, who had arrived from Dubai, was prevented from boarding a train at the KSR City Railway Station to Delhi. Upon enquiry by the Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel, the woman revealed that she had come from Dubai and wanted to travel to Delhi, and that she was not following quarantine norms. The RPF police called 108 and the woman was shifted to a government hospital.