COVID-19 patient spends 2 days in his car

A man who had tested positive for COVID-19 sat inside his car for more than 48 hours waiting for a BBMP ambulance as he was worried about infecting his family members.
The patient is a resident of Nagarbhavi. He was eventually taken to the Covid Care Centre in Haj Bhavan.
For two days, his family handed him food in the car. He was forced to relieve himself in the open, said Kumar, one of his acquaintances.
“His reports from the laboratory were to be sent to Nagarbhavi ward. When there was a delay in shifting him to a hospital, we checked and found that the reports had been sent to Rajarajeshwarinagar ward instead,” he said.
It was after word spread in the media that BBMP officials sent an ambulance to pick him up. “Early Tuesday evening, he was shifted to Haj Bhavan. This confusion could have been easily avoided,” he added.
Earlier in the day, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told the council that the civic body is working towards reducing the time taken to shift patients to either Covid Care Centres (CCC) or hospitals from six hours to four. Towards this end, laboratories had been directed to update the ICMR portal before revealing test results to patients.
“So far, 88 ambulances have been hired to shift patients. With core zones witnessing more cases, 10 ambulances have been designated for each of the three zones,” he said.
