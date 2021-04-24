BengaluruBenagluru 24 April 2021 20:17 IST
COVID-19 patient ends life in hospital
A 61-year-old COVID-19 patient reportedly killed himself in a ward at a private hospital near Vijayanagar metro station where he was being treated. The incident took place on early on Saturday. Staff realised what had happened when they did a round of the ward around 1.10 a.m. “The deceased has been identified as Ramanna. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said the police.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph.: 104 for help.)
